High Speed Train Farewell Tour

Last weekend was the end of scheduled HST services on the LNER east coast route, but it wasn't quite the end. One complete train was repainted in its original 1970s livery and it spent four days at the end of the week touring the east coast route. All the money raised by ticked sales for this service were for charity.



Here the special stands at platform 9 at York railway station on what had turned out to be a very wet and dull day. It is almost at the end of day three of its tour. Long stops were scheduled at many stations to allow time for photos, and for some to have a look on the footplate. So after 25 minutes in York it headed onwards to Doncaster and Leeds which was it's last stop on this day.



The following day it ran from Leeds to London on the final leg of it's tour.



There is much speculation about the future of this train. It has now been moved to a depot at Edinburgh, which is a strange decision if it is to go to the scrapyard, since the yards that carry out that work are all in England. So perhaps it might be undertaking more tour work?