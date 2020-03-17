The Shop That Must Not Be Named

For the fans of Harry Potter, the Shambles in York have become something of an attraction, with three Harry Potter themed shops. This is the market entrance to one of those shops, The Shop That Must Not Be Named. I love the broom park!



This was my first trip out for 9 days. Both Katharine and I are classed as vulnerable, due to medical issues, when it comes to the Covid 19 pandemic, so we are trying to stay at home as much as possible.



Thank you all for your positive responses to our archive photos of recent days. It's quite likely we will have to resort to the archive again in the coming days as pandemic restrictions become tighter.



Ian