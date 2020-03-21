Previous
York Minster Model by fishers
York Minster Model

Outside the west end of York Minster is a bronze tactile model of part of the city centre and the Minster.

The idea of the model was inspired by a model in Munster, Germany.

The model was presented to the Lord Mayor on 8th May 2001. It was designed by the Dog Rose Trust, an innovative charity which works to make all environments accessible to people with visual and other sensory impairments.

The bronze was cast in Edinburgh. The £30,000 cost of the project, which took four years from concept to unveiling, was met by the York Conservation Trust.

21st March 2020

bruni ace
I've not visited Munster in Germany. looks impressive though. thank you for all the information.
March 21st, 2020  
