Previous
Next
Photo 1412
Sunset
A shot from our home over the rooftops and trees of neighbouring houses.
The thing I like about sunsets is that each one is different and unique. This sky is very different to the shot I posted four days ago, and different again to the next one I will post.
Ian
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1412
photos
72
followers
41
following
386% complete
1412
1
1
365
DMC-FZ72
27th March 2020 6:18pm
sky
,
sunset
,
york
,
silhouette
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
March 31st, 2020
