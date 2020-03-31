Previous
Sunset by fishers
Photo 1412

Sunset

A shot from our home over the rooftops and trees of neighbouring houses.

The thing I like about sunsets is that each one is different and unique. This sky is very different to the shot I posted four days ago, and different again to the next one I will post.

Ian
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 31st, 2020  
