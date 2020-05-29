Previous
York's Second River by fishers
York's Second River

The River Foss is a much smaller tributary of the River Ouse, flowing into the Ouse to the south of the city centre.

It rises in the Foss Crooks Woods near Oulston Reservoir close to the village of Yearsley and runs south through the Vale of York to the city of York.

This view is from Foss Bridge which joins Fossgate to Walmgate, and looks upstream. The area around the River Foss just upstream from here has undergone much change, with a massive development of apartments in Hungate, and a new shopping centre on Foss Islands Road, but this little corner of the river maintains much of it's traditional character.

