Rawcliffe Lake

My longest walk since before Christmas to the local lake. A round trip of around 20 mins, and represents more progress in my recovery.



Walking to the lake has been a long held ambition, a shame it happened as the weather turned challenging instead of hot and sunny - but I managed to stay dry between the showers.



Thank you to all those who sent messages of support during this trying time of illness they were much appreciated and looking at the photos posted was a delight when I was feeling ill and tired.



Katharine