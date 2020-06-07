Sign up
Photo 1480
Rawcliffe Lake
My longest walk since before Christmas to the local lake. A round trip of around 20 mins, and represents more progress in my recovery.
Walking to the lake has been a long held ambition, a shame it happened as the weather turned challenging instead of hot and sunny - but I managed to stay dry between the showers.
Thank you to all those who sent messages of support during this trying time of illness they were much appreciated and looking at the photos posted was a delight when I was feeling ill and tired.
Katharine
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) play
Taken
6th June 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
clouds
,
lake
,
clifton moor
