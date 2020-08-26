Manx Stamps

I've never posted a shot of stamps before - in fact I'm not sure I've ever taken a photo of stamps before, but I do like this collction of stamps from the Isle of Man that were released recently.



The photos used on the stamps were from a competition sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet shipping company, and they show something of the variety of landscapes and scenes on the island.



For many years we were regular holiday visitors to the island, but it is now 10 years since our last visit. It is a beautiful place that still calls us back, so hopefully that may be possible some time.



Ian