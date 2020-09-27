Previous
Theatre Cottage, Easingwold by fishers
Photo 1592

Theatre Cottage, Easingwold

Wandering around some of the quieter streets in Easingwold, I came across this attractive house. In some ways it looks old, but there are many modern features too. It has the traditional feel of many older houses in the town, but it does not appear on the 1950 Ordnance Survey map.

I'm particularly intrigued by the name though - Theatre Cottage. I wondered what link (if any) it might have had to the theatre. Sadly I haven't been able to find any history of the building online. Questions, Questions!

27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

gloria jones ace
Great capture of this lovely cottage...It looks like solidly built home.
September 27th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Beautiful cottage. Would love to see inside!
September 27th, 2020  
