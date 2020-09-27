Theatre Cottage, Easingwold

Wandering around some of the quieter streets in Easingwold, I came across this attractive house. In some ways it looks old, but there are many modern features too. It has the traditional feel of many older houses in the town, but it does not appear on the 1950 Ordnance Survey map.



I'm particularly intrigued by the name though - Theatre Cottage. I wondered what link (if any) it might have had to the theatre. Sadly I haven't been able to find any history of the building online. Questions, Questions!



Ian