Strengthening Flood Defences by fishers
Strengthening Flood Defences

Boxing Day 2015 saw serious flooding along the River Foss in York, when the control room that operates a flood gate designed to prevent water backing up from the River Ouse was itself flooded. Following that event a substantial sum was spent on upgrading that part of the city's flood defences.

Subsequently a major review was carried out to review all the defences. The outcome was to support raising the height of many of the defences, since the average height of a flood has risen by 3ft (almost 1 metre) over the last 100 years, and is projected to rise by a simular amount over the next 100 years.

Some of the proposals are now being implemented, and here a section of earth bank between Clifton and the city centre is being increased in height. A future piece of work will raise the bank along Clifton Ings, close to where we live.

Ian
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

