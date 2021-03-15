For Katharine, on Mothers Day

Our daughter Lucy had great fun with her children creating this foot and hand painting on a card for Katharine for Mothers Day, which was yesterday in the UK.



The tulip on the left is made of a footprint of our six week old grandson. Lucy found this print much easier than if he was a bit older and wriggling a lot more!



The bunch of flowers on the right is a hand print of our 3 year old grandaughter, with the green fingers making the stems of the flowers. She gave us a long explanation in a video call about having to make sure the hand print was dry before you made the petals using finger prints.



Our grandaughter also wrote her name in the card. I do think these home made cards created by children are so magical!



Ian