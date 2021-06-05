Toadstool House

A number of the houses had been damaged or were thought to have disappeared. It turns out that some of the missing houses had just been moved to different locations. The damaged houses were replaced, and considerable publicity gained through local media. Several other people have also started adding houses to the trail and there are now thought to be around 50 of them. There are now also occasional police patrols to try and deter further damage.
This is one of the newer houses which was sited in a small rockery near the start of the trail.