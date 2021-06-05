Previous
Toadstool House by fishers
Photo 1839

Toadstool House

A couple of months ago I posted a collage of some of the fairy houses along the banks of the River Foss in York ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-04-03 ). Since then there have been quite a few changes to the trail.

A number of the houses had been damaged or were thought to have disappeared. It turns out that some of the missing houses had just been moved to different locations. The damaged houses were replaced, and considerable publicity gained through local media. Several other people have also started adding houses to the trail and there are now thought to be around 50 of them. There are now also occasional police patrols to try and deter further damage.

This is one of the newer houses which was sited in a small rockery near the start of the trail.

Ian
5th June 2021

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Cute capture :)
June 5th, 2021  
