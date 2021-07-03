Previous
Flower, with wildlife by fishers
Flower, with wildlife

Another flower in my mums garden, and this time my online plant identifier identifies it as Rosa rugosa.

Rosa rugosa (rugosa rose, beach rose, Japanese rose, Ramanas rose, or letchberry) is a species of rose native to eastern Asia, in northeastern China, Japan, Korea and southeastern Siberia, where it grows on beach coasts, often on sand dunes.

The bush on which this flower was growing has now become very large, and the flowers were welcoming lots of bees and other pollen collecting insects.

Sorry for the late post, Katharine and I have been on an epic bus trip. More details to come when I've had chance to sort out the photos.

