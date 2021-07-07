The view from the edge

Following a very grey day on Saturday, I had another Moorsbus trip on Sunday. As you can see, in the early part of the day it was quite dry, although it did deteriorate later.



This trip was to Sutton Bank on the bus, and then a walk along the edge of the escarpment to the white horse above the village of Kilburn. On a clear day the view over the Vale of York is spectacular, and it is easy to identify the hills in the distant Pennines. Sadly, it was not that clear on Saturday, but it is still a lovely walk. This shot was taken from Roulston Scar, a prominent limestone cliff, and looking back northwards past Sutton Bank.



One of the features of Moorsbus (and other bus services) is that timetables change, and possible links are different, and Sutton Bank has not been accessible from the York bus for several years, so it was wonderful to renew my acquaintance with the area. I have no doubt that there will be other walks in this area during the summer.



Ian