Endangered Species - 3

Another item from the Thirsk yarnbombing event 'Endangered Species', and today it is a red squirrel.



There are two species of squirrel in the UK; red squirrels and grey squirrels. Populations are currently estimated at approximately 140,000 red squirrels and 2.5 million grey squirrels. Red squirrels are our native species and have lived in the UK for around 10,000 years (since the end of the last ice age), Grey squirrels were introduced to the UK from North America by the Victorians in the 1800s. The first record of them escaping and establishing a wild population is 1876.



Grey squirrels are a familiar sight for many people across large parts of the UK and are often seen in parks and gardens, whilst the range of our native red squirrels is now limited to certain areas of the UK, such as Anglesey, parts of northern England and Scotland. In many cases they have retreated to wilder, remote locations. Unfortunately, without conservation management, red squirrels could become extinct in England in approximately 10 years. Time is really running out to save our red squirrels. To preserve red squirrels, they must be kept apart from grey squirrels as the two species cannot live together long term.



So what is the threat from the Grey Squirrels? - Grey squirrels carry a disease, a Parapoxvirus, which does not appear to affect their health but often kills red squirrels. Grey squirrels are more likely to eat green acorns, so will decimate the food source before they ripen and the reds can make use of them.



Red Squirrels could once be seen almost anywhere in Britain, but are now restricted to isolated and more remote areas mainly in the north of England and Scotland. A variety of projects are being undertaken to protect them and help their population recover.



I've only ever seen a Red Squirrel once, in Scotland on a woodland path near Culzean Castle on the west coast. They are a very attractive creature, and it would be a shame if they were lost from the UK.



Ian

