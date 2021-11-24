The Ark

To me this is one of the more attractive and interesting buildings in Tadcaster. The information board situated near it gives the following information:



"The black and white timbered building known as The Ark, is a late 15th century Manor House. The name comes from the two carved head corbels on the front of the building, said to be of Noah and his wife. (sadly not clearly visible in this shot)



The present building is only one wing of a much larger structure. Cobbles in the ground mark the outline of the original building. The earliest record of its use is in 1672, when it was known as 'Morley Hall' after Robert Morley, and was licensed that year for a Dissenter’s preaching place. Legend has it that the building was used about sixty years earlier by some of the Pilgrim Fathers. There is an exact replica of the Ark in Ohio.



Over the years it has been used as a meeting place, a butcher’s shop, a private dwelling house, a post office, an antique shop, a public house and a museum. In the 19th century, part was used as a carpenter’s workshop."



The surviving part of the building was restored by John Smiths Brewery in the 1960s and opened as a local and brewing museum, which lasted until 1989. In 1992, Tadcaster Town Council purchased the premises to use as its Council Offices and Council Chamber, and this use continues today. It is also a source of tourist information, although it was closed on the day that we visited.



Ian