Crocuses

The second place that Katharine and I visited during York Residents Festival was York Cemetery. It sounds an unusual place to visit, but it is a rich and varied environment to explore.



The cemetery was founded by a private company in 1837, and served as the main burial ground in York for well over 100 years, until the company went bankrupt in 1966. After that, the grounds and chapel were neglected for a long period, and the grounds became badly overgrown. In 1984 the roof of the chapel collapsed.



The roof collapse encouraged a local group to work towards restoring the chapel and grounds. So successful were they that the chapel is fully restored and the grounds have been developed as a haven for wildlife, a beautiful open space and a functional graveyard.



As part of the residents festival there were guided walks around the grounds, and refreshments in the chapel as well as various displays.



Our wander around the grounds revealed a variety of interesting things, but I was surprised and pleased to see the first crocuses of the year. Only a small cluster, but another lovely sign of spring.



Ian



