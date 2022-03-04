Ukraine - St Georges Church, Drohobych

A couple more shots from Katharine's visit to Ukraine in 2011.



This is a wonderful example of a traditional wooden church in Ukraine. There are estimated to be around 2500 surviving wooden churches across the country. This is one of 16 that form a World Heritage site in the area known as Galicia, 8 of them being located in western Ukraine and 8 in Poland.



The first wooden church is believed to have been built here around 1500AD, although it was later rebuilt. The interior has a remarkable series of wall paintings depicting the lives of the saints and the drama of the Final Judgment, amongst many other things. Unfortunately photography wasn’t allowed inside the church.



The second building, a tall wooden tower built close to the church, is a bell tower, built in 1678AD.



It is said that during the Soviet era attempts were made to burn down the church, but the wood didn’t burn because it is impregnated by salt (salt is a major local industry). There are marks in the wood where attempts were made to start the fire.



Ian

