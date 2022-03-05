York Shops Support Ukraine

I've been amazed at the support that many people have shown for Ukraine. Some of the shops in York city centre have provided displays large and small, and the Shambles in particular has really excelled.



Three of these images were taken in the Shambles - the sweet shop window, the gargoyle draped with the Ukraine flag and the flags across the street. The fourth image of the dancers was taken in Micklegate, at the Fancy Dance Shop.



The Disasters Emergency Committee launced a fund raising appeal yesterday and has already raised £55 million in its first 24 hours. What an impressive display of support!



Ian