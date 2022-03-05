Previous
York Shops Support Ukraine by fishers
Photo 2098

York Shops Support Ukraine

I've been amazed at the support that many people have shown for Ukraine. Some of the shops in York city centre have provided displays large and small, and the Shambles in particular has really excelled.

Three of these images were taken in the Shambles - the sweet shop window, the gargoyle draped with the Ukraine flag and the flags across the street. The fourth image of the dancers was taken in Micklegate, at the Fancy Dance Shop.

The Disasters Emergency Committee launced a fund raising appeal yesterday and has already raised £55 million in its first 24 hours. What an impressive display of support!

5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Judith Johnson
Wow this is incredible, what a wonderful response to this tragedy.
March 5th, 2022  
