More Nostalgia

I was fortunate to see the blue HST posted yesterday, as I waited for my own train. I got back to York later in the day just in time to see the train returning south, seen here as it enters platform 5 from the north.

The rather pleasing efffect of the bright blue and white train was rather spoilt by having this green HST locomotive at the rear, but I was glad to get a shot of this colour scheme, since I hadn't seen it before. This was being used because the second blue and white locomotive is under overhaul.

This locomotive was painted in the green livery for the 'Staycation Express' summer service last year which operated between Skipton and Carlisle over the Settle and Carlisle railway, and which was a useful supplement to the normal Northern service over the route. Hopefully the 'Staycation Express' will operate again this summer.

Ian
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

