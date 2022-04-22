Previous
Heart-leaf Foamflower by fishers
Photo 2146

Heart-leaf Foamflower

Walking through the Homestead Park in York a couple of days ago, Katharine and I spotted this rather attractive flower cluster, and neither of us recognised what it was.

Checking with an online plant idintifier, we discovered that there is a 60% chance that this is Heart-leaf foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia L.), so I'm assuming that is what this is. Probably more reliable would be to ask one of the Homestead Park gardeners when I see one working in that part of the gardens! Generally when we ask a question of a gardener in the park they are very helpful and informative and only too happy to share their knowledge.

22nd April 2022

Mickey Anderson ace
Oh my, so very pretty! Nice find
April 22nd, 2022  
