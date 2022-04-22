Heart-leaf Foamflower

Walking through the Homestead Park in York a couple of days ago, Katharine and I spotted this rather attractive flower cluster, and neither of us recognised what it was.



Checking with an online plant idintifier, we discovered that there is a 60% chance that this is Heart-leaf foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia L.), so I'm assuming that is what this is. Probably more reliable would be to ask one of the Homestead Park gardeners when I see one working in that part of the gardens! Generally when we ask a question of a gardener in the park they are very helpful and informative and only too happy to share their knowledge.



Ian