Hidden Away

One of the impressive features of Byland Abbey is the extensive areas of floor tiles in the church. On our visit a week ago, they were still under their winter covering which helps to preserve them. There was just this small area exposed. These are simple single coloured tiles of various shapes to cover the step, but some of the tiles are very decorative, with a design inlaid into the surface of those tiles.



When our girls were quite young there was a special event day at Byland Abbey where people could use the clay and moulds provided to create their own tiles. Louise and Lucy both had a go. The tiles were then sent away to be fired, and our hope was that we could collect them before the end of the Moorsbus season at the end of October. Sadly, that didn't happen and I had to arrange for the tiles to be stored until the beginning of the following Moorsbus season in early April the following year. So my first Moorsbus trip had to be to collect the two tiles. They were quite thick and heavy and definitely slowed me down on my walk. The things that we have to do to keep our children happy!



Ian