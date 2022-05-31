Rose

Katharine and I had a trip yesterday to the bungalow where my mum lived until her death last August. My brother and I are in the process of selling it but in the meantime we are trying to keep the garden tidy. We are not being very successful!



One of my favourite things in the garden there are the roses. My dad really loved and was proud of his rose display. I found a little time to take a few photos of some of the roses, and this shot shows a rose which I believe is called either Carnival or Carousel.



The buds are deep red as they begin to open, and as they open the centre is yellow and the ends of the petals are red. When the flower is fully open it is a predominantly yellow flower. The result with a cluster of several flowers at different stages is quite spectacular.



Ian