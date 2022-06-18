Bahamas in York

This is a shot from last weekend when the steam locomotive 'Bahamas' pulled a special train into York. Here it is approaching platform 10 from the south, looking clean and with very little steam and smoke being emitted.



LMS Jubilee Class 45596 Bahamas is a preserved British steam locomotive. It was built in 1934 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow for the London Midland & Scottish Railway. 45596 was designed by Sir William Stanier and entered service in 1935. 45596 is the only 'double chimney' Jubilee locomotive after being fitted with it in 1961 as part of a trial. This trial was said to be the final attempt by British Railways to improve the performance of its steam fleet.



In 1967, 'Bahamas' was purchased from British Railways for preservation by the Bahamas Locomotive Society. After this, it was sent to the Hunslet Engine Company in Leeds for overhaul. When completed it appeared in March 1978 carrying LMS crimson lake livery as No. 5596. Its latest overhaul (2013-2019) at Tyseley Locomotive Works was supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and 'Bahamas' ran again in 2019 on the main line for the first time for 25 years. As No. 45596, it now runs in BR green livery.



Ian