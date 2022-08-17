Previous
Velociraptor by fishers
Velociraptor

Another shot from Katharine's tour around Sheffield city centre to find the Lego dinosaur's that are part of the 'Bricktropolis 2022' event. This Velociraptor was located in the Winter Gardens.

The original Velociraptors were nicknamed ‘speedy thief’. The colours chosen for this Lego Velociraptor came from the colourings of the poisonous dart frog.

This model consists of 46,284 bricks. It took 4 builders 260 hours to build, and it weighs almost 300kg. It has a height of 221cm, a length of 234cm and a width of 147cm

Ian
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Paul Alfsson
He looks quite menacing
August 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this neat lego dinosaur
August 17th, 2022  
