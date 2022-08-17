Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2263
Velociraptor
Another shot from Katharine's tour around Sheffield city centre to find the Lego dinosaur's that are part of the 'Bricktropolis 2022' event. This Velociraptor was located in the Winter Gardens.
The original Velociraptors were nicknamed ‘speedy thief’. The colours chosen for this Lego Velociraptor came from the colourings of the poisonous dart frog.
This model consists of 46,284 bricks. It took 4 builders 260 hours to build, and it weighs almost 300kg. It has a height of 221cm, a length of 234cm and a width of 147cm
Ian
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2263
photos
95
followers
39
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) play
Taken
11th August 2022 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
,
lego
,
bricktropolis 2022
Paul Alfsson
He looks quite menacing
August 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this neat lego dinosaur
August 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close