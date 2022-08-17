Velociraptor

Another shot from Katharine's tour around Sheffield city centre to find the Lego dinosaur's that are part of the 'Bricktropolis 2022' event. This Velociraptor was located in the Winter Gardens.



The original Velociraptors were nicknamed ‘speedy thief’. The colours chosen for this Lego Velociraptor came from the colourings of the poisonous dart frog.



This model consists of 46,284 bricks. It took 4 builders 260 hours to build, and it weighs almost 300kg. It has a height of 221cm, a length of 234cm and a width of 147cm



Ian