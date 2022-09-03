Seated Figures

The Seated Figure sculpture (left) was placed on Brown Hill towards the southern end of Castleton Rigg in 2017, with permission for it to remain for a maximum of three years.



It immediately caught the public imagination, and huge numbers of people took to their feet and walked up to see it, leaving their cars along the nearby moorland road and causing considerable congestion. Not only that but the path up to the sculpture and the moor top around it began to suffer erosion. It was eventually removed after two years and relocated to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, although the view there can't compete with this view. The figure is looking towards Roseberry Topping (the prominent hill to the right of the left hand shot) and over Westerdale.



The right hand shot is the 2022 view, with me sat on a boulder taking photos, quite close to where the seated figure was once located. The view from here always reminds me of the old Beatles song 'Fool on the Hill'.



There are signs that nature is beginning to heal the damage caused by the many people who walked up here in 2017 / 2018. On our walk Katharine and I didn't see another walker until we were close to the northern end of Castleton Rigg, and the area is back to it's normal peaceful condition.



Another late post I'm afraid, we are only just back from today's Moorsbus outing.



Ian