Well, I think you have earned a rest from our Moorsbus trips, so today we are sharing one element of a trip to Leeds on Wednesday last week.
For some weeks Leeds has been host to the Leeds Jurassic Trail, a collection of animated dinosaurs. Most were located in shopping centres or transport locations. This dilophosaurus was located between the Leeds Playhouse theatre and the Quarry Hill Campus of Leeds City College, and quite close to the bus station, in a public open space that we hadn't visited before.
The Dilophosaurus lived in what is now North America during the Early Jurassic, about 193 million years ago. Three skeletons were discovered in northern Arizona in 1940, and the two best preserved were collected in 1942. Further specimens have since been found, including an infant. Footprints have also been attributed to the animal, including resting traces. At about 7 m (23 ft) in length, with a weight of about 400 kg (880 lb), Dilophosaurus was one of the earliest large predatory dinosaurs and the largest known land-animal in North America at the time.