Yorkshire Museum, York

Compared to the building shot posted yesterday, today's choice is a youngster. The Yorkshire Museum was one of the earliest purpose-built museums in the country.

It opened in 1830 as the new home for the collections of the Yorkshire Philosophical Society. The first keeper was the famous geologist John Phillips.



The museum was built in the grounds of St Mary's Abbey, on land given by royal grant in 1828. The museum was constructed over the remains of some of the Abbey buildings. These can still be seen in the basement of the museum.



The Yorkshire Museum collections have remained true to the original interests of the founders - archaeology and science. Indeed, when the museum was founded archaeology was considered a branch of science. In 1831 the first ever meeting of the British Association for the Advancement of Science was held at the Museum.



The archaeology collection relates largely to York and North Yorkshire. Since 1830 most of the significant objects found within the city become part of the museum’s collection.



Today the museum houses galleries showcasing some of Britain’s finest archaeological treasures from the city’s Roman, Viking and medieval past as well as a nationally significant natural science collection.



I rather like this grand front of the museum, which as you can see is a popular place to sit in the sun. Behind this front is a real treasury. My favourite part is the impressive Roman gallery which begins a tour through York's history, before moving on to the natural history galleries.



Ian