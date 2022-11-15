Statue of Queen Elizabeth II (2)

A rather closer shot of the new statue of Queen Elizabeth II on the west front of York Minster. It is always inspiring to see a close view of the detail involved in a new carving, and this reflects the very high standard set by the York Minster Stonemasons. The mason responsible for this statue was Richard Bossons. It is nice to think that the Queen herself saw a model of the statue and approved the design.



Others have been less appreciative of the statue. A councilor from Darlinton has suggested the stonemason should have another go and make the figure look slimmer, though I think it is a good likeness.



The mesh in front of the sculpture is to prevent birds from perching and leaving their mess on the statue.



Ian