Ready for Christmas in Thirsk by fishers
Photo 2382

Ready for Christmas in Thirsk

The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again and their Christmas display has been put out, mainly in the Market Place, so it was time for a bus trip to see their latest efforts.

Their simplest construction is a sleeve that fits over a bollard in the square, with something added onto the top. Here we have an elf and Father Christmas, and a third figure behind these two, that can't be seen. Three figures together like this make a nice upright structure fastened to the top of the sleeve to secure them to the bollard.

I'm not sure exactly how many features have been put on display, but there are probably around 50. We didn't spend a long time in Thirsk - it was a rather cold day. We did manage to call in the Arts Centre where home made food is available and which tastes delicious!

Ian
16th December 2022

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
652% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 16th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
These yarnbombers are everywhere…. up here as well!
December 16th, 2022  
