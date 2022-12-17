Christmas Tree, Thirsk

The yarnbombers of Thirsk also work on a much larger scale. This shot shows their Christmas tree, placed in the grounds of Thirsk Hall, close to the road (Kirkgate).



The tree consists of a metal frame about 18 feet (5.5 metres) high. Lowered onto this is a piece of yarnbombing consisting of some 450 squares, each illustrating some aspect Christmas. Creating the squares was a major task, with all the yarnbombers contributing squares to make the tree.



The tree has been installed at this location each Christmas since 2019. In that year a trail of elves led from the Market Place to ensure visitors didn't miss seeing it. It's quite a challenge installing this each year. Fortunately the yarnbombers have a friend with a crane to help them!



In the background can be seen the tower of St Mary's Church, an attractive building and well worth looking round. The original church building was created 600 years ago, though there have been many changes since then.



Ian