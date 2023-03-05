Old Railway Station - City Walls View

This shot gives a view of the south-western side of the redeveloped old railway station in York, and shows rather more of the changes made during redevelopment to make this the location of the York City Council offices.



The central section here is the atrium built on the site of the former platforms and tracks. The old buildings that we saw yesterday are hidden to the right.



The north-west range of buildings (on the left) was extended towards my viewpoint in a style sympathetic to the original.



In the foreground is a rather nice final addition to the location - part of the old roof from over the platforms and tracks has been renovated and placed here for use as a bicycle parking space. York Council is keen to encourage cycling, and it was a rather nice touch to provide this useful facility for its staff.



In the background, above the old railway station can be seen the chimneys of the former North Eastern Railway headquarters, another fairly recent renovation, now housing the Grand Hotel, the first five star hotel in York.



Ian