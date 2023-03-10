Sculptures at Goddards

One of the changes made recently to the gardens at Goddards has been the return of several sculptures that were retained by the Terry family when they left the house. The Terry family has agreed to their return and they are being placed in their original locations. These locations are being identified by use of a watercolour painting by Betty Terry.



These two birds are described by the National Trust as pelicans, and each pelican has two young. They are found either side of a set of steps from the terrace onto the lawn.



There are other sculptures still to come, including a sundial and a number of urns, so another visit needed to see them back in their original locations.



Ian



