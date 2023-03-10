Previous
Next
Sculptures at Goddards by fishers
Photo 2465

Sculptures at Goddards

One of the changes made recently to the gardens at Goddards has been the return of several sculptures that were retained by the Terry family when they left the house. The Terry family has agreed to their return and they are being placed in their original locations. These locations are being identified by use of a watercolour painting by Betty Terry.

These two birds are described by the National Trust as pelicans, and each pelican has two young. They are found either side of a set of steps from the terrace onto the lawn.

There are other sculptures still to come, including a sundial and a number of urns, so another visit needed to see them back in their original locations.

Ian

10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice shot and very interesting narrative.
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise