Previous
Next
Ukrainian Easter by fishers
Photo 2502

Ukrainian Easter

Yes, for some people Easter falls this weekend, and Ukraine is one of those places.

There are a number of traditions associated with Easter, and yesterday Katharine was busy with two of our grandchildren following those traditions.

Painting eggs is one of them, and these three were painted here yesterday, with our grandson decorating the one on the left of this shot.

Baking Easter bread, known as Paska, also happened here yesterday, with our grandaughter proving to be a successful baker.

So, a very creative day here yesterday.

Ian
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Delightful! Someone wished me happy Easter today and they live in an orthodox country. Beautifully decorated eggs
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise