Ukrainian Easter

Yes, for some people Easter falls this weekend, and Ukraine is one of those places.



There are a number of traditions associated with Easter, and yesterday Katharine was busy with two of our grandchildren following those traditions.



Painting eggs is one of them, and these three were painted here yesterday, with our grandson decorating the one on the left of this shot.



Baking Easter bread, known as Paska, also happened here yesterday, with our grandaughter proving to be a successful baker.



So, a very creative day here yesterday.



Ian