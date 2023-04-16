Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2502
Ukrainian Easter
Yes, for some people Easter falls this weekend, and Ukraine is one of those places.
There are a number of traditions associated with Easter, and yesterday Katharine was busy with two of our grandchildren following those traditions.
Painting eggs is one of them, and these three were painted here yesterday, with our grandson decorating the one on the left of this shot.
Baking Easter bread, known as Paska, also happened here yesterday, with our grandaughter proving to be a successful baker.
So, a very creative day here yesterday.
Ian
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Tags
easter
,
painted eggs
Casablanca
ace
Delightful! Someone wished me happy Easter today and they live in an orthodox country. Beautifully decorated eggs
April 16th, 2023
