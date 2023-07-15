Country Walk

The ealy part of our day in Guisborough, we went for a country walk to the east and south of the town. Our walk started along the side of St Nicholas Church, along Church Walk, before turning slightly to the right, through fields with good views towards the priory ruins. The route we were following was the beginning of a route to the coast known as 'Cleveland Street'. We followed this as far as Whitby Lane, almost at Slapewath, taking photos as we went. This section of the path passes between two fields of crops, between hedges, and where the wild flowers are growing in profusion. This shot looks back along our route.



From Whitby Road we followed a track onto a disused railway running west, which has been converted into a cycle / footpath route. It is always interesting to see the features along disused railways, and on sections of embankment there are views north over farmland, and south to the steep hill of Guisborough Woods leading on to the heather moorland.



We eventually reached Belmangate, an attractive road with houses of various ages and styles, which we followed back into the town centre.



Quite a short walk, a pleasant stroll to enjoy the attractive countryside around the town.



Ian