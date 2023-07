The Good Side of a Wet Day

This is a shot from our daughter Louise, taken at Abbey Lawns in Bourne, South Lincolnshire. Louise had an unfortunate day with the rain on Sunday.



In the morning she and Katharine walked to the Sainsbury's shop and got soaked in a downpour on the way back.



Later Louise took her daughter to the open air swimming pool for a pool party to mark the end of primary school, and Louise got soaked again. At least this time she got this rainbow photo as compensation!



Ian