A Day at the Races - Jockeys and their Colours

Yes, the Thirsk Yarnbombers have been very busy again and have decorated their Market Place with 'A Day at the Races' themed yarnbombs. So, Katharine and I were off on a Reliance bus to Thirsk to have a look.



This selsction shows the jockeys and their colours, and what a varied selection I had to choose from!



Thirsk has a rich racing heritage and history. The association of this area with horse racing can be traced back as far as 1612. The first race meeting on the current course was held in 1855 and the Thirsk Hunt Cup, run over one mile every spring, has been a feature of the Thirsk season for over 100 years. The course in its current form was created in 1923.



Home exclusively to flat race meetings, Thirsk Racecourse is a flat, left-handed oval of about one mile two furlongs in circumference, with a run-in of just over three furlongs from the home bend to the Winning Post.



The area is also associated with training racehorses. Just a few miles to the east, up on the edge of the North York Moors near Sutton Bank there are training gallops and stables. These are the site of the original horse races in the area in 1612.



Ian