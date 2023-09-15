Previous
Bear Hunt by fishers
Bear Hunt

While I was exploring Stamford with Louise, Katharine was in Leeds, on a bear hunt! Thirty five bears have been decorated by a variety of groups and artists, and they are on display in various places around the city centre.

The trail was in place from 1st July to 9th September, and it has been a popular form of entertainment. After the trail is removed, the bears will be auctioned and the funds raised will go to the Leeds Hospitals Charity.

This rather flowery bear is known as 'Flora', and it was decorated by Hilary Sanderson using a varied range of summery colours. It was located in the Victoria Quarter.

15th September 2023

Margaret Brown ace
A very colourful artwork, fav
September 15th, 2023  
