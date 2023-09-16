Artwork in Beverley

After my return from visiting Louise, and having studied the Heritage Week website, Katharine and I decided on a trip to Beverley. since there were a number of buildings not normally open to the public which were open on the same day.



One of these buildings was the original Beverley High School building, which is 115 years old and still in use as part of the current school.



On our way to the entrance we saw this artwork produced by the school and on show to those walking past it.



It shows a lot of the landmarks associated with Beverley, including the pasturland of the Westwood, with cattle on it, the tower of an old windmill, Beverley Minster, and quite a few others.



The slight mystery is that the sky has a stream of cyclists across it, and then I realised that a few days earlier, while I was away, Beverley had hosted a stage finish of the Tour of Britain Cycle Race, so perhaps the cyclists in the artwork were linked to that event.



It was a very worthwhile day and we saw and photographed a lot that was new to us.



Ian