Previous
Photo 2687
Autumn Curtain
I had an appointment at the Health Centre just before lunch today. After that I decided to walk back home through the Homestead Park, and have a look at the effects of the storm yesterday.
As I thought, the effects of the wind were less severe than forecast, but the heavy rain has added a few new small lakes on some of the lawns.
This shot was taken close to the childrens play area, where a high brick wall is slowly becoming covered with plants. I really liked the display of autumn colours, so here they are.
Ian
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Tags
leaves
,
york
,
autumn
,
homestead park
