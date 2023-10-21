Previous
Autumn Curtain by fishers
Autumn Curtain

I had an appointment at the Health Centre just before lunch today. After that I decided to walk back home through the Homestead Park, and have a look at the effects of the storm yesterday.

As I thought, the effects of the wind were less severe than forecast, but the heavy rain has added a few new small lakes on some of the lawns.

This shot was taken close to the childrens play area, where a high brick wall is slowly becoming covered with plants. I really liked the display of autumn colours, so here they are.

Ian
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

