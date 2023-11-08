School Half Term - 2

Lucy and her daughter had a trip to the Natural History Museum at the end of half term. Lucy's son was back at Nursery so they had a rare mum and daughter day out.



Lucy's daughter is really interested in dinosaurs at the moment. As you can see in this shot taken by Lucy, she is quite absorbed in looking at this recreation.



Lucy bought her a bucket of dinosaurs while they were there. When they got home, Lucy made dinner whole her daughter played with her dinosaurs.



A little later, Lucy asked her daughter why some of the dinosaurs were still in the bucket and got the answer "because I'm in the Triassic period. Those ones are Cretaceous", and then she asked Lucy to look up whether ankylosaurs were meat eaters or not.



Looks like our 6 year old grandaughter knows far more about dinosaurs than I do!



Later she added a tennis ball to the bucket of dinosaurs, to act as the asteroid that collided with Earth and destroyed them.



Ian