The Most Colourful Bird in London? by fishers
Photo 2715

The Most Colourful Bird in London?

Katharine took this shot while doing grandparent duties, taking Lucy's daughter Natalya to school. Outside the school reception is this rather splendid Phoenix.

Its creation was project managed by local artist Honor Pinner, who had two children at the school in 2011 when it was unveiled. It was funded by the school PTA, and designed and made with help from the pupils at the school. All the children in every year were involved.

Nearby is another mosaic, showing birds past, birds present and birds at risk.

Ian

18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

gloria jones ace
Great shot of this wonderful artwork
November 18th, 2023  
