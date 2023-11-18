The Most Colourful Bird in London?

Katharine took this shot while doing grandparent duties, taking Lucy's daughter Natalya to school. Outside the school reception is this rather splendid Phoenix.



Its creation was project managed by local artist Honor Pinner, who had two children at the school in 2011 when it was unveiled. It was funded by the school PTA, and designed and made with help from the pupils at the school. All the children in every year were involved.



Nearby is another mosaic, showing birds past, birds present and birds at risk.



Ian



