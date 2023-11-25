Autumn Lingers On

Gale force winds a few days ago stripped leaves from many of the trees leaving them looking rather bare, but here, Autumn lingers on.



Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park earlier this afternoon. On our way there, we walk beside a main road. Behind the hedgerow along that road is this attractive path, tree lined on either side. We could still hear the busy traffic carrying people into the city for the Christmas Fair, but the views along this path are much more pleasant than immediately beside the road.



The path was once a surfaced driveway, wide enough for a car, and linked the main Clifton Hospital with a smaller hospital building further along the main road. Since the hospital was closed, nature has been busy reclainming the area, and it is now a pleasant place to walk.



We introduced Louise's children to this path a few years ago. At that time the approaches to the path were quite overgrown, so it became known as the secret path, and that is how we still refer to it.



Ian