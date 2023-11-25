Previous
Autumn Lingers On by fishers
Photo 2722

Autumn Lingers On

Gale force winds a few days ago stripped leaves from many of the trees leaving them looking rather bare, but here, Autumn lingers on.

Katharine and I had a walk to the Homestead Park earlier this afternoon. On our way there, we walk beside a main road. Behind the hedgerow along that road is this attractive path, tree lined on either side. We could still hear the busy traffic carrying people into the city for the Christmas Fair, but the views along this path are much more pleasant than immediately beside the road.

The path was once a surfaced driveway, wide enough for a car, and linked the main Clifton Hospital with a smaller hospital building further along the main road. Since the hospital was closed, nature has been busy reclainming the area, and it is now a pleasant place to walk.

We introduced Louise's children to this path a few years ago. At that time the approaches to the path were quite overgrown, so it became known as the secret path, and that is how we still refer to it.

Ian
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely path in a Fall colored wood. Amazing to see Nature overcoming human's doing.
November 25th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Lovely walking place
November 25th, 2023  
Dianne
How lovely. It is nice when families have special names for places. When we camp, there is a bridge that the children always called The Troll’s Bridge.
November 25th, 2023  
