Pond in Homestead Park, York (2) by fishers
Pond in Homestead Park, York (2)

Taken yesterday at the start of the path that runs around the northern and western sides of the pond. There are quite a variety of plants around the pond, particularly considering that it is a relatively small area. It is a relatively quiet part of the park, with several benches to sit and enjoy the peace.

Lucy continues to improve in health. and she managed a little solid food today. Katharine was able to spend some time with her this afternoon while Lucy's husband took their children to see their other grandma. Hopefully, not too long before the hospital discharge Lucy and she can get home.

Ian
14th January 2024

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 14th, 2024  
