Pond in Homestead Park, York

I went for a short walk after lunch, and found myself in the Homestead Park. I was surprised to see that there is still an algae bloom, it usually clears over the winter but it hasn't done so this winter. Between some of the rocks beside the lake I saw the first snowdrops of the year. Only two of them, and both looking rather battered, but definitely an early sign of spring.



Lucy is a little better and has had less need for pain killers. The tests she has had show no trace of infection, bacterial or viral, so they now suspect she might have had a very rare severe reaction to the flu vaccine that she had in York just before she started with her swolen face and blisters in her mouth. Apparently there have been two previous cases of a simular reaction recorded.



Ian