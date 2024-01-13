Previous
Pond in Homestead Park, York by fishers
Photo 2770

Pond in Homestead Park, York

I went for a short walk after lunch, and found myself in the Homestead Park. I was surprised to see that there is still an algae bloom, it usually clears over the winter but it hasn't done so this winter. Between some of the rocks beside the lake I saw the first snowdrops of the year. Only two of them, and both looking rather battered, but definitely an early sign of spring.

Lucy is a little better and has had less need for pain killers. The tests she has had show no trace of infection, bacterial or viral, so they now suspect she might have had a very rare severe reaction to the flu vaccine that she had in York just before she started with her swolen face and blisters in her mouth. Apparently there have been two previous cases of a simular reaction recorded.

Ian
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A charming pond.
Good news for Lucy. I hope she'll feel totally recovered soon.
January 13th, 2024  
