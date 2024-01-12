Sign up
Previous
Photo 2769
Winter Colour at the Garden Centre
I have a tendancy to see Winter as rather black and white, with a selection of added greys, but this shot that Katharine took at a garden centre in south-west London shows just how colourful winter can be.
Ian
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2769
photos
91
followers
41
following
758% complete
View this month »
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
Tags
winter
,
colour
,
garden centre
Corinne C
ace
What a lovely selection!
January 12th, 2024
Monica
REally nice
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2024
