Winter Colour at the Garden Centre by fishers
Photo 2769

Winter Colour at the Garden Centre

I have a tendancy to see Winter as rather black and white, with a selection of added greys, but this shot that Katharine took at a garden centre in south-west London shows just how colourful winter can be.

Ian
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Corinne C ace
What a lovely selection!
January 12th, 2024  
Monica
REally nice
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2024  
