Storm Damage

We have suffered far more storms than usual this year, and it isn't necessary to look too far for evidence of that. Katharine took this shot as she walked across part of Barnes Common on Tuesday.



Lucy is still in hospital, undergoing a battery of tests to find the reason for her swollen face and mouth full of ulcers. There are those who are critical of our National Health Service, but they seem to be leaving no stone unturned in their search to find an answer.



A BIG thank you for all your good wishes and prayers for Lucy, she is very grateful for all your support and encouragement.



Ian