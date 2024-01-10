Previous
Woodland Walk by fishers
Woodland Walk

The railway station at Barnes, in south-west London, is in a surprisingly rural setting. Yes, there is road access, but there is a whole network of footpaths to the station. This was taken by Katharune yesterday as she walked from the railway station towards where Lucy lives, across part of Barnes Common. The path she walked on is a hard surface and is well lit and busy, but there are some attractive, more natural, paths branching off in places.

Lucy was admitted to hospital late yesterday as her rash has got worse. So far the medical staff haven't identified the cause, or any solution to her rash. It is fortunate that Katharine is there to look after Lucy's children while Lucy's husband can do his job and spend time at the hospital with Lucy.

Ian
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great wintery scene
January 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh goodness. 🙏❤️ Praying as I type for Lucy and hope they can work out how to help her promptly. All the best.
January 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
January 10th, 2024  
