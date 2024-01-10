Woodland Walk

The railway station at Barnes, in south-west London, is in a surprisingly rural setting. Yes, there is road access, but there is a whole network of footpaths to the station. This was taken by Katharune yesterday as she walked from the railway station towards where Lucy lives, across part of Barnes Common. The path she walked on is a hard surface and is well lit and busy, but there are some attractive, more natural, paths branching off in places.



Lucy was admitted to hospital late yesterday as her rash has got worse. So far the medical staff haven't identified the cause, or any solution to her rash. It is fortunate that Katharine is there to look after Lucy's children while Lucy's husband can do his job and spend time at the hospital with Lucy.



Ian