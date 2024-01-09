Floods

Still plenty of water in the environment despite the drier weather that we now have. Katharine took this shot from a train just south of Retford railway station while she was on her way to London this morning. Retford is said to be an attractive market town, and is located in Nottinghamshire, but I remember nothing of it since it was over 40 years ago since Katharine and I went there to a wedding.



The River Idle runs at the far side of the flooded area, close to the distant houses. The houses are at the other side of the river on land which is slightly higher - hopefully high enough to keep them dry! The area flooded is part of the flood plain, and is doing what nature intended.



Katharine's dash to London is because Lucy is unwell and spent time in hospital yesterday having tests, and is back there again today for more tests. She has a swollen face and blisters in her mouth. The consultant she saw yesterday pretty much rulled out an alergic reaction and thinks it is an infection. I am awaiting news.



Ian