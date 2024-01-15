A Christmas Carol

At the end of November we featured shots of the latest display of wicker figures in the Homestead Park, based on the novel 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'. Since then various other figures from displays in earlier years have appeared in different parts of the park. Several of the earlier displays that have re-appeared are based on 'A Christmas Carol', and in this shot we see the Ghost of things yet to come on the left, and Scrooge in his nightshirt holding a candle on the right. It is nice to see this display back in a different part of the park, allowing for some different photo opportunities.



Lucy continues to make progress in hospital, and there are now discussions about when she should be discharged from the hospital. It may be as soon as tomorrow, but we wait to hear what the hospital staff decide.



Ian