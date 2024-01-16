Previous
Hospital Art by fishers
Photo 2773

Hospital Art

Katharine took these photos in Charring Cross Hospital on her way to visit Lucy a couple of days ago. The series displayed a collection of farming tasks in an earlier age, and I have combined three of them that I particularly liked to form this collage.

Lucy was discharged from hospital yesterday evening and is now happily back at her home. She was contacted with test results today from the dermatology team who confirmed the cause as her body overreacting to some form of medication. More test results are awaited but they could be several weeks away. It seems the flu jab was probably the cause, though this reaction is said to be very rare indeed, though serious when it does occur.

Ian
16th January 2024

Bill Davidson
An interesting trio. Glad to hear that Lucy is out of hospital.
January 16th, 2024  
Monica
Nice collage - glad that Lucy is feeling better!
January 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely trio. Glad Lucy is home and I hope they pinpoint the exact cause so she can avoid it in future. Bless her 🙏❤️
January 16th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely collage of bygone days
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They look like tiles and are beautiful.
You and your family are certainly relieve to have Lucy back home. Vaccinations save lives but sometimes they also create dangerous reactions.
January 16th, 2024  
