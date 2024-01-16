Hospital Art

Katharine took these photos in Charring Cross Hospital on her way to visit Lucy a couple of days ago. The series displayed a collection of farming tasks in an earlier age, and I have combined three of them that I particularly liked to form this collage.



Lucy was discharged from hospital yesterday evening and is now happily back at her home. She was contacted with test results today from the dermatology team who confirmed the cause as her body overreacting to some form of medication. More test results are awaited but they could be several weeks away. It seems the flu jab was probably the cause, though this reaction is said to be very rare indeed, though serious when it does occur.



Ian